Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSDAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

