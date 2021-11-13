Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

