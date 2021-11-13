Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1,035.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.