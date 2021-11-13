Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 10,805 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fortinet by 98,621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Fortinet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.78 and its 200 day moving average is $273.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

