Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.71.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.