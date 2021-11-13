Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

