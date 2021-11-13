Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

MZDAY remained flat at $$4.57 on Friday. 226,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.