Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Medacta Group stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.50. Medacta Group has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

