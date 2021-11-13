Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.20. 88,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,315. Medifast has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.43.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.