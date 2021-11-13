MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) PT Lowered to C$0.35

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

