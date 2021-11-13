MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 243,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

