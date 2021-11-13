MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.03.
MEG opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.67. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
