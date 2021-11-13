MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.03.

MEG opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.67. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

