Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Down 5.1%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 3,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $50,144,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $12,197,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

