MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $175.98

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €175.98 ($207.04) and traded as high as €208.00 ($244.71). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €206.50 ($242.94), with a volume of 237,236 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €198.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €176.41.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

