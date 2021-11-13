Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. 812,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

