Metal (MTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.44 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $216.08 million and $12.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00370917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

