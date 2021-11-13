Method Finance Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Method Finance has a market cap of $452,450.61 and approximately $1,393.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

