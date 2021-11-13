MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

