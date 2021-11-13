MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

