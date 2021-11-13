MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

