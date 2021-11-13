MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

