Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,401 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 130,012.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Trupanion by 8.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 12.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trupanion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 317.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock worth $3,607,678. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

