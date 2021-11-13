Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 59,650 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 93,203.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

