Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 107,510.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

