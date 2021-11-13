Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,533.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,479.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,427.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $31,149,691 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

