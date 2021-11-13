MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

MGPI opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $966,429 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 66.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

