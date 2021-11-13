Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

