Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Lamb Sells 23,600 Shares of Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £153,400 ($200,418.08).

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 619.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.47. The company has a market cap of £589.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Midwich Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 383 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

