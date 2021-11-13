Millennium Management LLC Has $14.91 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of Cohen & Steers worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 424,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 136,462 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

