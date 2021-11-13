Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,731,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $363.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.27.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

