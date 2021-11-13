Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report $490.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.10 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.05. 142,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

