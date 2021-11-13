Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.28 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report $490.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.10 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.05. 142,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.