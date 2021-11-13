Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

