Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
