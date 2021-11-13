Mizuho Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $43.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUN. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.