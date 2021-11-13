Mizuho Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $474.91.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $458.99 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.