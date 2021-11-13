MobileCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.47 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $953.58 million and $4.47 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.85 or 0.00019863 BTC on major exchanges.

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

