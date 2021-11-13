MobileCoin Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.14 or 0.00020685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $975.47 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

MobileCoin Profile

Get MobileCoin alerts:

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.