Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MBRX stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

