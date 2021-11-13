monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $350.82, but opened at $371.99. monday.com shares last traded at $360.45, with a volume of 1,615 shares.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $47,316,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.12.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

