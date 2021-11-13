MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,975.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001225 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00348000 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,059,573 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

