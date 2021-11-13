MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner Buys 63,500 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

