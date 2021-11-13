MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner Buys 63,500 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00.
Shares of MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
