Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYSRF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

