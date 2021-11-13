Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 1,114,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

