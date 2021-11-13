Morgan Stanley Buys 265,807 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,647 and sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

