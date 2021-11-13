Morgan Stanley Buys 2,849 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $32,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 318,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,394 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

