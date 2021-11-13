Morgan Stanley Has $32.97 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $24,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 844,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

