Morgan Stanley Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $264.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

NYSE EFX opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $253.61. Equifax has a one year low of $161.77 and a one year high of $291.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

