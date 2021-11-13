Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

