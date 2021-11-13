Morgan Stanley Raises Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $72.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

