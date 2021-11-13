Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESLOY. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $109.97.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

