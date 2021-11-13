Morgan Stanley Sells 423,590 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 423,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $32,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 121,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $12.31 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.