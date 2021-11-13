Morgan Stanley Sells 85,517 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.55% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $33,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.45 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

